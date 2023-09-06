Pune: HC Raps Govt Over Structures Around Ammunition Factory In Khadki | Photo: Representative Image

Expressing displeasure over irregular town planning and residential structures around the ammunition factory at Khadki in Pune, the Bombay High Court on Wednesday observed that human lives cannot be put at risk like this.

A division bench of Chief Justice DK Upadhyaya and Justice Arif Doctor expressed apprehension, saying God forbid if any untoward incident occurs, then the lives of people in the vicinity would be at risk.

The court has directed the Union Ministry of Defence, Maharashtra government, Commissioners of the Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporations and Pune Collector to convene a meeting and devise a viable solution.

The Hc was hearing a public interest litigation filed by two Pune residents raising concerns over residential buildings erected in the restricted area. The plea urged the court to pass directions to the authorities concerned not to permit any construction of structures in the area.

The judges rapped the government for allowing such irregular town planning.

“Human lives are at stake here. God forbid if something happens... for whose protection are these ammunitions being stored? You are risking the lives of public,” CJ Upadhyaya said.

The court warned that strict action would be taken if the government and the municipal authorities fail to resolve the issue.

“We want all the authorities to sit together and sort it out. Or else we are going to deal with this with a strict hand. We don't want any shirking of responsibilities...no passing the buck and no blame game. All the authorities have to work together and save the lives of citizens,” CJ added.

Additional Solicitor General Devang Vyas assured the court that a meeting would be held and a solution would be arrived at.

"We expect and hope and repose our trust on the authorities that some positive talks would be held to resolve the issue," the court said.

The HC has kept the PIL for hearing on October 30.

