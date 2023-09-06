Pune: Swiggy Delivery Boy Arrested For Molesting Woman While Delivering Sanitary Pads To Her

Swiggy Delivery Boy Arrested For Molesting Woman | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

Pune: A disturbing incident unfolded as a Swiggy delivery boy, while handing over a sanitary pad packet to a woman customer, engaged in inappropriate behavior, which escalated to molestation. The 26-year-old woman from Wakdewadi took immediate action by reporting the incident to the Khadki Police Station. The Swiggy delivery boy has been charged with molestation, although he has not yet been apprehended by the police.

Woman placed order for various household items

According to police information, "The woman had placed an order for various household items through Swiggy and noticed that the sanitary pad packet had been tampered with. Alarmed by this discovery, she captured a photograph and promptly shared it with Swiggy. In response, the company arranged for a fresh delivery, assigning a different delivery person".

Accused delivery boy requested payment

Upon the arrival of the replacement packet, the accused delivery boy requested payment. However, the woman directed him to resolve the payment matter with Swiggy. The delivery boy claimed that his mobile phone battery had drained and inquired whether he could recharge it at her residence.

He made inappropriate advances

However, the situation took a disturbing turn when he made inappropriate advances and inquired if the woman was interested in engaging in sexual activity. Regrettably, he proceeded to molest her.

Case registered

Police Inspector Rajendra Shahane commented, "This case has been registered under IPC section 354 (A), and we are actively seeking to locate the Swiggy delivery boy. The incident occurred on September 5th at 1:15 PM in the afternoon." The investigation into this distressing incident continues.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)