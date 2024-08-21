 Pune Group to Perform Geet Ramayana at Ayodhya's Ram Temple
This is the first Geet Ramayana program to be held at the Ram Mandir located in Ayodhya, and Swartarang Sangeet Academy in Pune, with a group of child artists, got the chance.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Wednesday, August 21, 2024, 02:57 PM IST
A team of 80 child artists from Pune will perform at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on Sunday (August 25). Geet Ramayana, composed by GD Madgulkar and Sudhir Phadke, will be performed. This program is organised by Prajakta Jahagirdar's Swartarang Sangeet Academy in Pune.

Punekars extend wishes

Pune MP and Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation Muralidhar Mohol, senior kirtan player Charudatta Aphale, senior dancer Sucheta Bhide-Chapekar, singer Anand Madgulkar, national award-winning singer Mahesh Kale, actor Yogesh Soman, Prasad Oak, and other dignitaries have extended their wishes for this event. In their greetings, they said that such a unique and laudable program is happening through Swartarang Sangeet Academy, a child artist group in Pune, which is a matter of pride for Pune and Maharashtra.

Swartarang Sangeet Academy, which provides classical music lessons, has previously successfully organized group song performances on topics like Geet Ramayana and Balmukhatun Swatanrya Veer Savarkar.

"Geet Ramayana is a precious gift from Gadima and Babuji. We dreamed of performing Geet Ramayana at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya with the aim of making our glorious tradition known to the next generation. It is becoming a reality with everyone's efforts. For this, the best wishes of all Punekars and many Marathi people are with us. We are happy about it," said Prajakta Jahagirdar, Director, Swartarang Sangeet Academy.

