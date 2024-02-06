Pune: Gokhale Institute's 'Prom Night' Disrupted On Ram Mandir Consecration Ceremony Day, Says Report | gipe.ac.in

The 'Prom Night,' a part of the annual college events series known as ‘Spirit Week’ at the Gokhale Institute of Politics and Economics (GIPE) in Pune, faced an abrupt interruption when at least five men allegedly disrupted the event. Their anger stemmed from students "partying on the day of Ram Mandir consecration ceremony (January 22)," as reported by the Indian Express.

According to some students present at the event, they were coerced into chanting “Jai Shree Ram” by the intruders. Police, however, stated that the issue was peacefully resolved. One student recounted, "The intruders stopped the music and demanded everyone chant ‘Jai Shree Ram’. They positioned themselves at the library entrance, blocking the exit for students who wished to leave immediately as their belongings were inside. Although the police arrived promptly and no injuries were reported, the incident left us shaken."

Around 8.30pm, approximately five men entered the premises, prompting the closure of the event. "They were upset about students dancing and partying on the day of the consecration. They repeatedly emphasised that it was an auspicious occasion and criticised the students for wearing short dresses and dancing," the student elaborated.

An official from the GIPE confirmed the intrusion and disruption of the event. A Deccan Gymkhana Police Station official said, "It was reported that students of the institute organised an event on January 22. Some individuals, including both students and outsiders, objected to the event due to its coinciding with the consecration day of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. These individuals approached the faculty members responsible for cultural events." The official noted that the police intervened, engaged with both parties, and peacefully resolved the matter.