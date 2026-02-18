Pune Gets Two New Metro Corridors As State Grants Revised Approval For Kharadi–Swargate–Khadakwasla And Nal Stop–Warje Lines | File Photo

Pune: The Maharashtra government has granted revised administrative approval for two major metro corridors in the city. the Kharadi–Swargate–Khadakwasla line and the Nal Stop–Warje line in line with earlier clearances from the Union government. The approval marks a key step forward in expanding Pune’s metro network and strengthening urban transport infrastructure.

The combined project will span 31.6 km and include 28 elevated stations. The total estimated cost of both corridors is ₹9,857.85 crore. Under the approved funding pattern, the Union and state governments will contribute ₹1,212 crore each, while the remaining amount will be raised through loans and other financial sources.

A Government Resolution (GR) issued on Tuesday authorises the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Maharashtra government, the Union government, and Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited (Maha Metro), which has been appointed as the executing agency for both routes. Maha Metro will also arrange funding for the loan component of about ₹4,694 crore from financial institutions.

The Union government had approved the two corridors in November 2025, after which the proposal was sent back to the state for revised administrative clearance. With the latest approval in place, Maha Metro has begun preliminary work on both lines.

Officials said the broad alignments were finalised during the preparation of the Detailed Project Report (DPR). The agency is now working on finer aspects such as exact station locations, station ramps, and minor alignment adjustments. The tendering process to appoint construction agencies is expected to begin in the coming months.

According to estimates, about ₹1,694 crore will be spent on alignment and formation work, while station construction will cost nearly ₹1,300 crore. Expenses for traction and power supply, signalling, and telecommunications are projected at around ₹890 crore.

The two metro lines are considered crucial for improving connectivity to high-traffic corridors such as Sinhagad Road, Nagar Road, Solapur Road, and parts of Hadapsar. Regular commuters from these areas have urged the Pune Municipal Corporation and metro authorities to fast-track the project and complete it within a five-year timeline.

With the revised approval now in place, the new metro corridors are expected to play a vital role in easing traffic congestion and providing faster, sustainable transport across Pune.