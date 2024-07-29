Pune: Four Rohingyas Held for Illegal Stay in Country Without Valid Documents for 8-10 Years |

A team of police and Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) have arrested four Rohingya persons, including two women, in Pune for allegedly illegally staying in the country, an official said on Sunday.

The four have been living in India without any valid documents for the past 8-10 years, the official said.

The Chinchwad police and ATS took the four into custody on Saturday.

Shahid Shaikh and Mujammil Mohammad Amin Khan have been in India since 2015, while Sajida Kasim Shaikh and Shafika Mujammil Amin Khan have been living in the country since 2012, the official said.

A senior police officer said, "The four arrested persons may have entered our country illegally. We have seized some documents including the ones showing that they are citizens of Myanmar. A thorough investigation is underway." A case has been registered at Dehu Road police station. The four have been booked under the Foreigners Act and Passport Act, the official said.