VIDEO: Pune's Famous Bhide Bridge Submerged After Water Release From Khadakwasla Dam |

Continuous heavy rainfall in the Khadakwasla dam's catchment area led to the release of a large volume of water into the Mutha River on Sunday night, submerging the Bhide and Shivane bridges again on Monday morning.

Bhide and Shivane bridges act as rainfall indicators for the city. With rainfall in the Khadakwasla area, the low-lying bridges get submerged in water.

The irrigation department had announced the water release from the dam with a warning to riverbank residents. Traffic was also diverted by the Pune traffic department. The recent heavy rainfall has significantly improved reservoir levels. The four main dams that supply water to Pune—Khadakwasla, Panshet, Varasgaon, and Temghar—now collectively hold 25.22 TMC of water.

Water levels in the Khadakwasla cluster are as follows:

- Khadakwasla: 86.24%

- Panshet: 94.99%

- Varasgaon: 81.46%

- Temghar: 80.03%