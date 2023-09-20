 Pune: Foreigner In City For Medical Treatment Duped by Impersonator Posing As Policeman
The victim is a 48-year-old resident of Kausar Bagh in Pune and originally hails from Yemen.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, September 20, 2023, 02:58 PM IST
article-image
Pune: Foreigner In City For Medical Treatment Duped by Impersonator Posing As Policeman | Representative Image

A foreigner who had come to India for medical treatment fell victim to a robbery in Pune's Kondhwa area, where an individual impersonating a police officer stole four thousand US dollars from him, a police official said on Wednesday.

This amount is equivalent to Rs 3 lakh 20 thousand in Indian currency. The victim, identified as Abdul Fatah Saleh Mohsen, is a 48-year-old resident of Kausar Bagh in Pune and originally hails from Yemen.

Abdul reported the incident to the Kondhwa Police Station. The imposter had approached him, posed as a police officer, and engaged him in Arabic conversation before fleeing with the money. The investigation is currently being handled by Assistant Police Inspector Shinde.

article-image

