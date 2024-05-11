Pune: First Aid Kits Distributed for Lok Sabha Elections in Maval, Pune, and Shirur

The Lok Sabha election in Maval, Pune, and Shirur Lok Sabha constituencies will be held on May 13. With the summer temperatures rising, 2,691 first aid boxes and 10 ORS packets for each polling station were distributed from the distribution center of Agriculture College for the officers, employees, and voters coming to vote.

The Election Commission of India has instructed to provide immediate first aid in case of any accidents at the polling station. Accordingly, 586 first aid kits were distributed to Maval (277), Chinchwad (159), and Pimpri (150) in the Maval Lok Sabha constituency, and 737 kits were distributed to Wadgaon Sheri (144), Shivajinagar (113), Kothrud (128), Parvati (118), Pune Cantonment (115), and Kasba Peth (119) in the Pune Lok Sabha constituency.

A total of 1,368 medical kits were distributed in Junnar (306), Ambegaon (258), Khed-Alandi (260), Shirur (230), Bhosari (156), and Hadapsar (158) in the Shirur Lok Sabha Constituency. Additionally, 58,660 ORS packets were distributed to 5,866 polling stations in all three Lok Sabha constituencies.

First aid boxes containing all necessary materials were packed in bags, and the name of the constituency was written on each bag for easy distribution. All these kits were sent to the polling material distribution center by a separate vehicle and will be distributed to the polling teams along with the polling materials on May 12 morning.

Under the guidance of Reshma Mali, Co-ordinating Officer of the Materials Management Room, Medical Kits were distributed in the presence of Assistant Co-ordinating Officer Suryakant Pathade.

Basic facilities at booths

Meanwhile, as per the instructions of the Election Commission of India, assured minimum facilities, facilities for differently-abled voters, senior citizen voters, and female voters will be provided at all polling stations in the fourth phase polls in the district.

Polling stations are set up in an area of 2km and on the ground floor. Ramps have been provided at the polling stations to make it easier for physically challenged voters (PWD) and senior citizen voters to vote.

Adequate chairs, benches, etc., have been arranged in the polling stations to accommodate polling officers, staff, polling representatives of candidates, physically challenged voters, pregnant women, and senior citizens. Electricity has been arranged for sufficient lighting in the polling stations, and if there is no electricity in remote areas, battery-operated LED lights, charging lights, etc., will be arranged. Signage will be placed in the polling station area showing information about the facilities available.

Regarding the drinking water system and shade, mandaps have been arranged. Separate toilets for men and women with adequate water availability, crèche facilities for children accompanying women voters, and polling help desks will be set up for voters to find their polling station number and serial number in the voter list section. Separate queues for women, men, and senior and physically challenged voters will be arranged at the polling station.

Additionally, medication kits, volunteers to assist physically challenged and senior citizen voters, and wheelchairs for the elderly and handicapped will be provided. The election administration also informed that arrangements will be made for such voters to return home after voting.