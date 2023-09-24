 Pune: Firefighters Rescue Child Trapped In Elevator
Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, September 24, 2023, 04:30 PM IST
Pune: Firefighters Rescue Child Trapped In Elevator | Photo: Pexels

Firefighters from the Bhawani Peth Fire Station successfully rescued a 7-year-old boy trapped in a malfunctioning elevator on the first floor of a six-storey building in Bhawani Peth's Gurunanak Nagar. The incident occurred on September 23, at 9 pm in Urban Solitaire.

The fire brigade control room was immediately alerted to the situation. Responding to the distress call, a fire engine and a rescue van were dispatched to the scene. Upon reaching the location, the firefighters assessed the situation and devised a strategy to rescue the young boy.

They positioned the elevator parallel to the first floor, using a spreader to open the door and safely extricate the child.

The entire operation was executed swiftly and efficiently, culminating in the child's safe rescue within twenty minutes.

