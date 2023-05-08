 Mumbai: Contractor held, given bail for fatal fall of lift worker
Apoorva AgasheUpdated: Monday, May 08, 2023, 11:23 PM IST
Representative Image

The Kandivali police have arrested a contractor for alleged negligence that led to the fatal fall of one of his employees at a housing society in Dhanukarwadi. As per the police, the victim, Aftab Khan, 22, was not provided proper safety gear and equipment while repairing the building’s lift. 

The police have registered a case under section 304  (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code. Meanwhile, the contractor, Akhtar Khan, 38, has been granted bail.

According to the FIR, the victim was working as a contract labourer at the high-rise Antaraj Cooperative Society. The contractor had hired three contract-based labourers to repair the lift on May 4. The workers were fixing a few parts of the lift on the fourth floor at around 12pm when Khan slipped from the temporary staircase and fell to his death. 

His co-workers rushed him to a nearby hospital but he succumbed to head injuries in the evening. One of Khan’s co-workers Faiz Khan alleged that Aftab died owing to the contractor’s negligence as he did not provide equipment like helmet, gloves and safety belt.

