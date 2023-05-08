Attack on migrant workers in Tamil Nadu: SC dismisses YouTuber Manish Kashyap's plea seeking clubbing of FIRs; says, 'Can't create disquiet in stable state'

Tripurari Kumar Tiwari aka Manish Kashyap | Twitter

The Supreme Court on Monday, May 8, dismissed plea by YouTuber Manish Kashyap seeking clubbing of FIRs in Bihar over alleged fake videos on mighrant workers being killed in Tamil Nadu.

Dismissing the plea, Chief Justice of India, DY Chandrachud remarked one cannot create disquiet in a stable state like Tamil Nadu.

The court however granted him minor relief allowing him to challenge invocation of Naional Security Act against him, stated a news report in PTI.

Warrant arrest against Kashyap

Kashyap had shared a video of a Bihari migrant worker being battered in Tamil Nadu which had turned out to be fake. After this, a warrant was issued against the YouTuber journalist for spreading fake news.

Kashyap says there's 'Jungle raaj' in Bihar under CM Nitish Kumar and Dy CM Tejashwi Yadav. Kashyap claims a lot of prominent people had tweeted the fake video but action was taken against him as the government is targeting him for pointing out mistakes of the ruling party.

Who is Manish Kashyap?

35-year-old Tripurari Kumar Tiwari aka Manish Kashyap runs a YouTube news channel called Sach Tak News. The channel was started in July 2018. An engineer by profession, Kashyap is a graduate from SPPU, Pune. He hails from Dumri Mahanwa Pashchim Champaran. Kashyap ha contested elections as an independent candidate in 2020 from Chanpatia. He is also hailed as 'son of Bihar'.

His channel has 6.4 million subscribers. The channel has nearly 4,000 videos. Kashyap can be seen reporting from ground in various videos against the Bihar government.