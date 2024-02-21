 Pune: Fire Erupts Near Empire Estate Building In Pimpri Chinchwad (VIDEO)
Aakash SinghUpdated: Wednesday, February 21, 2024, 04:11 PM IST
A major fire near the iconic Empire Estate building in Pimpri caused alarm around 12:30pm.

Smoke billowed behind the building due to a fire in a tyre godown facility, prompting swift action from local authorities.

This story is developing

In another news, a fire broke out in a furniture manufacturing factory in the powerloom town of Bhiwandi in Thane district on Tuesday night.

No one was injured in the blaze which erupted in the factory located on Idgah Road at around 9 pm and it was doused later.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known.

