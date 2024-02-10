 Pune: Fire At Sassoon Hospital; No Casualties Reported
The fire was reported on the tenth floor of the hospital at 8.10 pm, said a senior fire brigade official.

PTIUpdated: Saturday, February 10, 2024, 01:46 PM IST
A fire was reported at the Sassoon General Hospital here on Friday evening but there were no casualties and all patients were safe, officials said.

The fire was reported on the tenth floor of the hospital at 8.10 pm, said a senior fire brigade official.

"Two fire tenders were rushed to the spot. There was a lot of smoke. The security guards also used internal fire extinguishers to douse the flames. All patients are safe. Apparently the fire started when someone was smoking in the restroom but the exact reason is yet to be ascertained," he said. 

