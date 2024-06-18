 Pune: Family Of Three Electrocuted While Retrieving Clothes From Metal Wire
Pune: Family Of Three Electrocuted While Retrieving Clothes From Metal Wire

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, June 18, 2024, 12:28 PM IST
article-image
Pune: Family Of Three Electrocuted While Retrieving Clothes From Metal Wire | Representative Photo

A couple and their teenaged son were electrocuted in their tin shed house in Daund tehsil in Pune on Monday, a police official said.

Sunil Bhalekar (44) received an electric shock when he was retrieving clothes hanging on a metal wire, while his son Parshuram (18) and wife Adika (37) were electrocuted trying to save him, the official said.

"A cable supplying power to a neighbouring houses passes over the house of the deceased. Prima facie, it seems a rod supporting the cable transmitted electricity through the tin shed of the house, which triggered the incident," the official said.

An accidental death case has been registered and further probe is underway, Yavat police station senior inspector Narayan Deshmukh said.

