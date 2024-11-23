Pune: Explore Traditional Crafts At Dastkari Haat Samiti’s Bazaar At Dutch Palace | Sourced

Dastkari Haat Samiti, a platform for Indian artisans founded by cultural stalwart Jaya Jaitly, celebrates a decade of its presence in Pune with the Dastkari Haat Craft Bazaar. The event will be held from November 26 to December 2 at the Dutch Palace in Pune. Open daily from 11am to 8pm, the bazaar invites visitors to experience India’s finest crafts, bringing together the nation’s diverse artistic traditions under one roof.

This year, the bazaar will showcase an exquisite array of craftsmanship, offering unique inspiration for architects and interior designers. With around 110 stalls representing 20 states, the event will introduce several crafts to Pune for the first time, highlighting innovative design projects developed through collaborations between artisans and the Samiti. Visitors can explore a wide range of traditional crafts, including silk carpet weaving and crewel embroidery from Kashmir, mud-mirror work and leather craft from Gujarat, silver jewellery from Rajasthan, metal craft from Delhi, Kavad art from Rajasthan and banana fibre creations from Karnataka. Terracotta from Gujarat and Odisha, glazed pottery from New Delhi, iron craft from Chhattisgarh, ceramic craft from Gujarat, Surpur art from Karnataka, natural dye and weaving from Gujarat, Kantha embroidery and Gamcha weaving from West Bengal, velvet prints from Rajasthan and Chikankari from Uttar Pradesh will also be featured.

In addition, a stunning selection of textiles such as Bandhani, Ikkat, Chanderi, Maheshwari, Banarasi and Bagh prints will be on display, showcasing their versatility in applications that go beyond garments to include ceiling and wall panelling, such as the iconic designs in Parliament gallery. This year, the bazaar introduces an elevated ecosystem where architects, interior designers, and craftspersons can engage and potentially collaborate. This curated collection celebrates the diversity and innovation of Indian craft, making it a must-visit for design enthusiasts.

"Dastkari Haat Samiti has always been about celebrating the boundless creativity and resilience of India’s artisans. The potential of craft goes beyond just holding bazaars. While they provide human interaction, education and joy, we aim to foster more collaborations with architects and designers, placing the artisan at the centre of it all. As we mark a decade in Pune, our goal is not only to showcase these incredible crafts but also to inspire deeper connections and collaborations that will carry our legacy forward," said Jaitly.