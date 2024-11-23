 Pune-Danapur Daily Train To Run From November 24
Press ReleaseUpdated: Saturday, November 23, 2024, 10:06 AM IST
Pune-Danapur Daily Train To Run From November 24 | FPJ File Photo

Central Railways has decided to run a Pune-Danapur special daily train to manage the extra rush of passengers.

The details are as follows:

Train no. 01481 Pune-Danapur special will depart from Pune at 7.55pm from November 24 to December 23 (30 trips) and reach Danapur at 4.30am on the third day.

Train no. 01482 Danapur-Pune special will depart from Danapur at 6.30am from November 26 to December 25 (30 trips) and reach Pune at 5.35pm the next day.

Halts: Daund Chord Line, Ahmednagar, Kopargaon, Manmad, Bhusaval, Khandwa, Itarsi, Jabalpur, Katni, Satna, Manikpur, Prayagraj Chheoki, Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Jn., Buxar and Ara.

Composition: 18 ICF coaches in total: two AC-3 tier, eight sleeper class, eight general second class, including two luggage-cum-guard brake vans.

Reservation: Booking will open at all computerised reservation centres and on the IRCTC website (www.irctc.co.in).

For detailed timings of stoppages of special trains, visit www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in or download the NTES app.

Passengers are advised to take note and use the facilities provided by these trains.

