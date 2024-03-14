 Pune: Ex-President Pratibha Patil Hospitalised, Condition Stable
PTIUpdated: Thursday, March 14, 2024, 11:13 AM IST
Pune: Ex-President Pratibha Patil Hospitalised, Condition Stable | File Photo

Former President Pratibha Patil has been admitted to a hospital in Pune for the treatment of fever and chest infection and her condition is stable, officials of the medical facility said on Thursday.

Patil, 89, was admitted to the Bharati Hospital on Wednesday.

"Former President Pratibha Patil was admitted to the hospital last night. She is having fever along with some infection in the chest. Her health condition is stable. She is under treatment and is being monitored closely," a senior official from the hospital said.

Patil was the first woman to serve as the President of India. She held the top constitutional post from 2007 to 2012.

