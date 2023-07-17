Pune: Empty Train Coach Catches Fire At Daund Railway Yard

A condemned coach experienced caught fire at the Daund railway yard of Central Railway on Monday. However, swift action from railway authorities, aided by nearby water facilities, allowed them to promptly control the situation using fire extinguishers.

Railway officials quickly mobilized their resources and effectively deployed fire extinguishers to combat the flames. Their prompt response resulted in the fire being contained rapidly, preventing any further escalation.

"The incident took place today at approximately 4:30 PM. Thankfully, due to the proximity of the condemned coach to a nearby water pipe, which is commonly used for train washing, immediate access to water was available, greatly aiding firefighting efforts" said a senior officer of CR.

"The cause of the fire remains unknown, and a detailed investigation is underway" he said.

According to CR, affected coach was not part of any regular running train. Instead, it was a condemned coach.

