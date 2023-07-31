Pune: Elderly Woman Killed In Hit-and-Run By PMPML Bus In City, Driver On The Run

Pune: Driver Robbed On JM Road As Assailants Stage Accident | Representative Image

A 77-year-old woman, identified as Umabai Ranba Dhende, was struck and killed by a Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) bus while attempting to cross the road near Saint Joseph School in Ghorpadi. Adding to the distress, the bus driver involved callously fled the scene without rendering any aid or notifying the police.



According to available information, the elderly woman was in the process of crossing the road when the PMPML bus, allegedly speeding and disregarding traffic rules, collided with her. The impact of the collision resulted in severe injuries to the victim. Shockingly, instead of stopping to offer immediate assistance or reporting the accident, the bus driver chose to escape from the scene.



Upon receiving information about the hit-and-run incident, the Mundhwa Police swiftly initiated an investigation to identify and apprehend the responsible driver. The driver, once found, will face legal consequences for his actions under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Motor Vehicle Act.



Specifically, the accused has been booked under Sections 304(a) and 379 of the IPC, which pertain to causing death by negligence and punishment for theft, respectively. Additionally, the driver is also charged under Sections 177 and 184 of the Motor Vehicle Act, dealing with the failure to obey traffic rules and providing information about the accident, respectively.

