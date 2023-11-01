Pune: Drug Racketeer Lalit Patil Sent to Police Custody Till November 7; WATCH VIDEO

Pune: Drug Racketeer Lalit Patil, Three Others Sent to Police Custody Till November 7 |

A Pune court remanded the drug racketeer, Lalit Patil, to police custody until November 7 on Wednesday.

Patil, who was in judicial custody at the Arthur Road Prison after his arrest by the Mumbai police, was transferred to Pune on Tuesday night.

In addition to Patil, Pune police have also obtained custody of two of his associates, Shivaji Shinde and Rahul Pandit, who also goes by the name Rohitkumar Chowdhary.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Patil, the main accused in a Rs 300 crore mephedrone seizure case, was arrested in Bengaluru on October 17, more than two weeks after he escaped from the government-run Sassoon hospital in Pune.

A trustee of an education institute in Pune was arrested for facilitating his escape from the hospital.

Pune Police on September 30 arrested a man from outside the Sassoon hospital and seized mephedrone worth Rs 2 crore from him. The probe led to the arrest of a hospital canteen employee who claimed that the drugs were supplied by Patil, who was admitted to the hospital.

As per Pune police, Patil escaped from the government-run facility on October 2 when he was taken for X-ray imaging. Arrested in 2022 in a drug case at Chakan in Pune district, he was lodged in Pune's Yerawada prison and admitted to the hospital for the last three months.

The Sakinaka police in Mumbai on October 6 said that they had seized 151 kg of mephedrone worth Rs 300 crore and arrested several persons from different cities during an operation that lasted two months. A drug manufacturing unit located in Nashik district was also busted during the probe.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)