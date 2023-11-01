Pune: PMC's Online Auction Of Firecracker Stalls Yields Record ₹39 Lakh In Just Two Days

Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has achieved a significant milestone by conducting an online auction for the allocation of 173 firecracker stalls. The auction, which took place on October 30 and 31, generated a remarkable ₹39 lakh in revenue, surpassing all previous records for the civic body.

Historically, PMC conducted offline auctions for the allocation of these stalls, typically yielding annual revenue of approximately ₹20-25 lakh. This year, the transition to online auctions resulted in an additional ₹15 lakh in revenue, highlighting the efficiency and profitability of the new system.

The shift to online auctions not only boosts revenue but also addresses the issue of better space management for the sale of firecrackers. This approach ensures the optimal use of space and organised placement of stalls.

Winners of the auction must obtain a no-objection certificate from the fire department and other relevant authorities before setting up their stalls, aligning with the directives of the Bombay High Court aimed at reducing the number of firecracker stalls in high-risk locations across the city.

Open spaces, including public lands and utility areas, are leased for this purpose, and the online system has received positive feedback from firecracker sellers. Nevertheless, some traders expressed concerns about the last-minute introduction of the online auction, which hindered their participation.

Given the success of this year's online auction, there is a growing consensus to make it a regular practice. This would enhance awareness and elicit a more robust response from traders in the future.

