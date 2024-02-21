Pune Drug Bust Reaches Staggering ₹4000 Crore: Crime Branch Hunts for NRI Involved In London Drug Delivery | Sourced

There have been recent developments in the drug case, with Pune's drug connection to London uncovered in the police investigation. A total of ₹4000 crore worth of drugs have been seized by the Pune crime branch team from different locations.

The Pune crime branch recovered a total of 1700 kg of MD, and eight accused have been arrested by the police. The Pune crime branch team is also searching for the absconding accused, Sam, who is of Indian origin but holds a London passport. The accused identified are Vaibhav Mane, Haider Shaikh, Bhimaji Sable, Yuvraj Bhujbal, Devish Bhotiya, Sandeep Kumar, and others. According to information, there is an international connection, with the drugs being manufactured in Kurkumbh and various other places in the country and then sent to London via food courier.

Drugs were supplied by flights

The police officials stated that the drugs were being supplied out of the country through flights, with the accused sending them disguised in food packets. The accused met in Yerwada jail and planned the manufacturing of MD. They provided the formula to the owner of a factory situated in Kurkumbh. According to police information, the accused Bhujbal works as a chemical engineer in the Dombivali-based company R&D Pvt Ltd, and Sable owns a pharmaceutical company in Kurkumbh. Sable had taken a loan of ₹10 thousand from the bank for investment in the company.

Bhujbal provided him with the MD formula, and in October 2023, they began manufacturing MD in the company. Initially, Sable made MD in small quantities and earned ₹7 to 8 lakhs. Later, they started producing MD in larger quantities. Another accused, Haider Shaikh, has contacts with Bhujbal and Sable. Shaikh was released from Yerwada jail six months ago and approached Bhujbal and Sable to manufacture MD and store it in a godown.

Additionally, the accused used the code word "New Job in Pune" for the packets containing MD to avoid suspicion during transportation.

Who is Sam?

The Pune Police are searching for the absconding accused named Sam. Sam is of Indian origin but holds a London passport. Primarily, it is found that Sam plays a main role in delivering MD out of the country with the help of food couriers. The accused also sent MD to London.

It is shocking that in recent months, the accused have been sending MD to other countries via food couriers through flights, but authorities have been unable to scan and check the packets. Sam took advantage of his London passport to send MD to London.