 Pune: Dilip Walse Patil Makes Big Statement, Says 'Political Equations May change in Maharashtra after elections'
More than which alliance wins, what is important is the number of seats bagged by individual parties, he said.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, November 07, 2024, 05:52 PM IST
Pune: Dilip Walse Patil Makes Big Statement, Says 'Political Equations May change in Maharashtra after elections' | File Image

NCP leader and Maharashtra minister Dilip Walse Patil said on Thursday that political equations may change in the state after the November 20 assembly elections.

"Then the real calculations will begin. There is room for a lot of maths after the results before the formation of the next government as there are six parties," he said.

The Maharashtra polls are a battle between the ruling Mahayuti, comprising BJP, Shiv Sena headed by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar-headed NCP, and the Maha Vikas Aghadi, consisting of Congress, Sharad Pawar's NCP (SP) and Shiv Sena (UBT) of Uddhav Thackeray.

"There are three parties in each alliance. Let's keep the question of which alliance wins aside. What is important is how many seats each party wins," said Walse Patil, who is contesting from Ambegaon constituency in Pune district. He is pitted against Devdatta Nikam of NCP (SP).

Elections to the 288-member Maharashtra assembly will be held on November 20 and votes will be counted on November 23.

