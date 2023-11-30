Pune: Dhruv Global School Triumphs With 13 Gold Medals In CBSE South Division II Shooting Competition 2023-24

Dhruva Global School Triumphs with 13 Gold Medals in CBSE South Division II Shooting Competition 2023-24 |

Malpani Foundation's Dhruv Global School students clinched 13 gold medals in the CBSE South Division II Shooting Competition. Atharva Singh Bhadoria secured the Best Performance Trophy with a gold in the U-17 boys' 10m air pistol event. School Director Yash Malpani and Principal Sangeeta Raut commended the strong performance of the budding athletes.

The CBSE South Division Shooting Competition, held in Kollam, Kerala, witnessed outstanding achievements. Mitesh Wagh (11th grade), Anay Khadse, and Rishan Survekshan (5th grade) secured gold in U-19 PP Sight Air Rifle Men. Atharva Singh Bhadoria, Siddharchit Pawar, and Shaurya Deulkar claimed gold in Under 17 Air Pistol Men.

Siddharth Bedkihal, Harshvardhan Sharma, and Kushan Pandey bagged the gold medal in U-14 PP Sight Air Rifle Men. Avdait Godse, Arnav Chavan, and Vedant Kanhere excelled with gold in Under 14 Pistol Men.

These students received training from teachers Ashwini Gunjal, Sonali Pererao, and Sandhya Fartade, fostering their interest in the sport.