Pune: Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar Inspects SRA Projects In Nigdi

Pune: Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar Inspects SRA Project In Nigdi |

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar visited the rehabilitation project of the Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) for 670 slum dwellers in Sharadnagar and Durganagar, Nigdi. He expressed hope that officials would take notice of the project and carry out work that would enhance the beauty and prestige of the city.

Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Commissioner Shekhar Singh, Police Commissioner Vinay Kumar Choubey, Sunil Nahar, and others were present on this occasion.

Pawar reviewed the facilities in the flats, the solar energy system, security, maintenance, cleanliness of the building, tree plantation in the area, water recharge. He suggested maintaining cleanliness in the premises of the building and providing opportunities to locals for various services in the project.

Pawar urges members to keep buildings clean

The flats were transferred to two hut holders by Pawar during the event. He said that good facilities are provided in the building, and they should be used properly. While interacting with the beneficiaries, he said that everyone should try to keep the building clean and beautiful along with the house. He also mentioned that efforts are being made to bring metro facilities to Nigdi.

Municipal Commissioner Shekhar Singh provided information about the project.

Following the event, Pawar visited the Shri Morya Gosavi Samadhi Temple, where he paid his respects at the Samadhi and performed an aarti in honor of Shri Ganesha. He also visited several Ganesha mandals in Pimpri Chinchwad and had the opportunity to seek blessings from Lord Ganesha.

