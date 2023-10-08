Pune: Decade-Long Fugitive Murder Convict Arrested with Firearms Near Chandani Chowk | Unsplash

Pune City police apprehended Khushal Chindhu Bhunde, a murder convict who had escaped parole a decade ago, an official informed on Saturday.

Two country-made pistols and four cartridges were seized from Bhunde and two associates. Bhunde, 53, had been found guilty of a 2006 murder case in the Hinjewadi police station's jurisdiction and was sentenced to life imprisonment. In 2012, he was granted parole from a Solapur jail but failed to return.

A tip-off led to Bhunde's arrest in the Bavdhan and Pirangut areas. The police, under the leadership of Senior Police Inspector Shrihari Bahirat, captured Bhunde, along with Amit Dagade (37) and Manish More (35), near Ved Bhavan in Chandni Chowk. A new FIR has been filed against them at the Warje police station under relevant sections of the Indian Arms Act.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)