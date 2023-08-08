Pune: Dean Of City-Based Medical College Held For Taking Rs 10 Lakh Bribe For MBBS Admission | Representative Image

The dean of the medical college run by a Pune civic body trust was nabbed on Tuesday for allegedly accepting a Rs 10 lakh bribe to offer an MBBS seat, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) said.

The accused is identified as Ashish Bangirwar, the dean of Atal Bihari Vajpayee Medical College, run by the Pune Municipal Corporation Medical Education Trust.

The ACB said the complainant's son was allotted a seat under the institutional quota in the medical college in the first round.

"(To take the process forward), the dean demanded a Rs 16 lakh bribe other than the government fees of Rs 22.50 lakh from a parent to secure the admission of his son to the MBBS course. The man approached the ACB and meanwhile told the dean that he would pay Rs 10 lakh as the first instalment. A trap was set and Bangirwar was nabbed when he was accepting Rs 10 lakh on Tuesday," the ACB said. A case has been registered under the relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act and further investigation is underway.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)