Pune: Day 2 of NCL's 'One Week One Lab' dominated by 'C1 Chemistry'

On the second day of the "One Week One Lab" program organized by CSIR-National Chemical Laboratory (CSIR-NCL) in Pune, the focus was on exploring the wonders of "C1 Chemistry." The event, which is scheduled to run from May 22 to May 27, 2023, aims to showcase the laboratory's research, expertise, and facilities.

Dr. Sebastian Peter, Associate Professor at JNCASR, Bangalore, delivered a lecture on "Carbon Recycling for Sustainable Energy." The talk highlighted the importance of carbon recycling in achieving sustainable energy solutions.

Dr KA Subramanian, Head of the Department of Energy Science and Engineering at the Indian Institute of Technology Delhi, delivered a talk on "DME as a Future Sustainable Fuel for Automotive Compression Ignition Engines/vehicles." The presentation shed light on the use of dimethyl ether (DME) as a clean and sustainable fuel alternative.

Another speaker, Dr Dev Kumar Gupta from Thermax Global, spoke about "Gasification of Indian Coal to Chemicals."

The "One Week One Lab" program at CSIR-NCL aims to provide a platform for showcasing the laboratory's contributions in various scientific domains. The event includes thematic talks, panel discussions, exhibitions, skill development programs, and science outreach initiatives.

Throughout the week, CSIR-NCL will emphasize its Thematic Roadmap, which covers areas such as Clean Energy, Circular Economy, Sustainable Chemical Industry, Bio-therapeutics, C1 Chemistry, Biomass, and Agritech. The program began with an inauguration ceremony conducted by Dr Pramod Choudhary, Founder and Chairman of Praj Industries.

Exploring the Wonders of "C1 Chemistry": 1st Theme at One Week One Lab Program of CSIR-NCL. Dr. Sebastian Peter, Associate Professor, JNCASR, Bangalore, gave away a lecture on a topic “Carbon Recycling for Sustainable Energy.”@CSIR_IND@AshishLele3467@DrNKalaiselvi @Nitsy10 pic.twitter.com/u0m492lPxC — CSIR-National Chemical Laboratory (@csir_ncl) May 23, 2023