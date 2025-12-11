 Pune: Cyber Fraudsters Send Fake E-Challan Links To Dupe Motorists; RTO Issues Alert
Recently, many motorists received fake messages on their mobile apps regarding vehicle registration, driving licences, e-challans, and other transport services. These messages direct users to fraudulent links and prompt them to make online payments, leading to financial fraud

Ankit ShuklaUpdated: Thursday, December 11, 2025, 03:05 PM IST
article-image
E-Challan Scam | FPJ

Cybercriminals have initiated a new modus operandi to loot citizens by sending fake e-challan links via text and WhatsApp messages, notifying them to pay their pending penalties to the RTO.

Many victims have approached the RTO and complained about the matter. Meanwhile, RTO officials have issued an urgent advisory over financial frauds carried out through fake websites and fraudulent messages. Officials have warned citizens to use only official government portals ending with .gov.in for any transport-related services.

article-image

Kishore Jagtap, one of the victims, speaking to The Free Press Journal, said, “I received a message on my WhatsApp mentioning to clear the due payment of a traffic violation. The fraudsters had given a link to the app and suggested downloading it. However, the app was not available on the Play Store, raising doubts. Shockingly, the message was sent from a known number, who was identified as a PMPML driver. That led to more suspicion. However, after verifying, it was found that the fraudsters had hacked his number. Accordingly, the message was sent to me.”

article-image

Swapnil Bhosale, Deputy RTO, Pune, speaking to The Free Press Journal, said, “We urge citizens not to pay fines or fees through any link other than authorised government websites. All services of the Transport Department, including driving tests, fee payments, vehicle fitness renewal, e-challan penalty payments, new vehicle registration, number plate booking, road tax payments, and transactions related to vehicle purchase or sale (including OTP verification), are available only on official government portals at both the state and central levels. Avoid clicking on such links and rely exclusively on official .gov.in websites to ensure safety and avoid fraud.”

"The issue will be investigated through the dedicated department, and accordingly, action will be taken," he added.

