Pune: ₹163 Crore Looted in Cyber Frauds in Just 9 Months; Only ₹91.34 Lakh Recovered with 15 Arrests in 8 Cases | Freepik

While we read news about the rising crime in Pune city, concerning statistics on rising cyber fraud are also coming to light in city, with at least 163 cases of cyber fraud exceeding ₹50 lakh registered at the Cyber Police Station over the past nine months, from January to September.

Scams such as electricity bill fraud, online task fraud, matrimony fraud, and sextortion trade market investment scams are very common in the city.

Meanwhile, Suresh Shinde, Senior Police Inspector at the Pune Cyber Police Station, speaking to Free Press Journal, said, "People need to be properly aware while doing any transaction. Fraudsters are creating dummy applications of online marketplaces. They have various methods to trap the public."

"Most of the criminals belong to West Bengal, Bihar, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and Haryana. Banks should also keep an eye on large transactions from a single account and make the process more stringent for current accounts," he added.

He also stated that the main operators of cyber fraudster gangs mostly operate from other countries and that the average age of these criminals is between 18 and 45. However, cases are under investigation and take time to resolve.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Concerning statistics

In Pune, a total of 163 cases of cyber fraud exceeding ₹50 lakh have been registered at the Cyber Police Station over the past nine months, including 24 cases lodged by senior citizens. More than 1,175 cases (below ₹50 lakh) have been registered at various police stations across the city.

According to official details, a total of 15 arrests have been made so far in 8 cases. Criminals have looted ₹163 crore through cyber fraud tricks from January to September. Only ₹91.34 lakh have been recovered to date.