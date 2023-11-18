 Pune Cyber Crime: Undri Man Loses ₹13.8 Lakh After Downloading 'APK' App
Pune Cyber Crime: Undri Man Loses ₹13.8 Lakh After Downloading 'APK' App

The victim filed an FIR at the Kondhwa police station on Thursday

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, November 18, 2023, 11:49 AM IST
Pune Cyber Crime: Undri Man Loses ₹13.8 Lakh After Downloading 'APK' App | Representative Image

A cyber fraudster conned a 72-year-old Undri resident, swindling ₹13.86 lakh by tricking him into downloading an unverified 'APK' app under the guise of updating his PAN card. The victim filed an FIR at the Kondhwa police station on Thursday.

According to the information received, the fraudster contacted the victim in August, claiming to assist in PAN card updates and instructed him to download the 'APK' app. Post-download, the fraudster gained control of the victim’s phone, manipulating it to perform transactions. Using an OTP from the victim’s phone, the fraudster executed multiple online transfers, siphoning off ₹13.86 lakh.

The victim initially lodged a complaint with the Cyber police station, which was forwarded to the Kondhwa police station for further investigation.

