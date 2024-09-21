 Pune Crime: Man Kills Friend For Telling Wife, Mother About His Drinking Habit In Hadapsar
Ankit ShuklaUpdated: Saturday, September 21, 2024, 04:48 PM IST
Pune Crime: Man Kills Friend For Telling Wife, Mother About His Drinking Habit In Hadapsar | Sourced

In a shocking incident in Pune's Hadapsar area, a man killed his friend for constantly complaining about his drinking habit to his wife and mother. The incident took place at Ramoshi Ali in the Hadapsar Police Station jurisdiction on Thursday.

The deceased has been identified as Amol alias Maruti Mane (39), while the accused are Vaibhav Ganesh Labde (31) and Dyaneshwar Dattu (27).

According to the police, the accused and victim were friends and were living in the same colony in Ramoshi Ali. Amol several times went to the Vaibhav's home and complained to his wife and mother about his drinking habit. One such day, a dispute occurred between family members after his complaint. Angered over the complaint made by Amol, Vaibhav and his accomplice Dyaneshwar planned to kill him. They both went to Amol's residence and hit him with an iron rod on his head, leading to his death.

Amol was working as a caterer and living alone. His sister Sangeeta Kulkarni was calling him, but he was not picking up the phone. So she sent one of her acquaintances to his home on Thursday night, where it was found that her brother had been murdered and was lying in bed.

Speaking to The Free Press Journal, Santosh Pandhare, Senior Police Inspector, Hadapsar Police Station said, "We have arrested the accused. After questioning them, the reason behind the murder came to light. Amol and Vaibhav were friends. Vaibhav was addicted to drinking alcohol. Amol used to tell his mother and wife about Vaibhav's addiction from time to time. So Vaibhav was arguing with his mother and wife. Vaibhav was angry with Amol as Amol used to provoke his mother and wife by talking about his drunkenness. During interrogation, they confessed to the said crime."

Under Section 103 (1) (Punishment for Murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), a case has been registered at Hadapsar Police Station.

