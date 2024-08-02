 Pune Court Cancels Non-Bailable Warrant Issued Against Manoj Jarange
The judicial magistrate (first class) court in the city had issued the NBW against Jaranage in connection with a 2013 cheating case after he failed to appear before it on July 23.

PTIUpdated: Friday, August 02, 2024, 04:26 PM IST
article-image
Manoj Jarange-Patil | PTI

A court in Pune on Friday cancelled a non-bailable warrant (NBW) issued against quota activist Manoj Jarange in a case of alleged cheating.

The activist appeared before the judicial magistrate (first class) on Friday, while his lawyer Harshad Nimbalkar moved an application seeking cancellation of the NBW.

The court allowed the application and cancelled the NBW issued against Jarange, who has propelled the Maratha quota issue to the centre stage in Maharashtra.

article-image

A case under Indian Penal Code section 420 (cheating) and 406 (criminal breach of trust) was registered against Jarange and two others in 2013.

Jarange and the co-accused had in 2012 approached the complainant, who stages plays on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, for six shows of "Shambhuraje" in Jalna district and offered him Rs 30 lakh.

While Rs 16 lakh was paid, there was some dispute over the remaining money, leading to a complaint. A court then ordered the police to register a case

