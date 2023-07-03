Pune: Congress Stages Protest Demanding Sedition Charges Against Former DRDO Director Pradeep Kurulkar |

Days after the State Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) submitted a 1,835-page charge sheet accusing Dr Pradeep Kurulkar, a former Director of DRDO (Pune) and senior scientist, of sharing confidential information with Pakistani intelligence, the Congress party staged a protest in Pune on Monday. The party demanded that a sedition case be filed against Kurulkar, expressing their discontent with the absence of sedition charges in the charge sheet.

Led by Mohan Joshi, the state vice president of the Congress party, and MLA Ravindra Dhangekar, the demonstration took place outside the ATS office in Pune. MLA Dhangekar expressed disappointment over the alleged betrayal of the country by Kurulkar, highlighting the need for sedition charges to be brought against him.

Despite the recent charge sheet filed by the ATS, which did not include any charges of sedition, the Congress party remains adamant in their demand for a case of treason to be registered against Kurulkar. They also raised questions regarding the omission of sedition charges from the charge sheet. The party warned of organizing a mass movement if their demands were not addressed by the ATS in Pune.

The party has further alleged that the reason for the absence of sedition charges against him is due to his association with the RSS and BJP.

Kurulkar and RSS

In a previous protest held in May, Prashant Jagtap, the NCP's Pune City President, criticized the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) for having a member like Kurulkar betray the country's trust. The criticism emerged after an old Facebook post by Kurulkar's friend went viral, claiming that the scientist was associated with the RSS in Pune.

In an interview on a YouTube channel last year, Kurulkar himself acknowledged his longstanding association with the RSS. He revealed that his family had been involved with the organization for generations, with his grandfather serving as a volunteer and managing financial records for the Pune branch. Kurulkar started attending the branch at the age of five and remained associated with it even after becoming a mathematics and science teacher.

Kurulkar, who held a directorial position at one of the DRDO labs in Pune, was arrested on May 3 by the Maharashtra police's ATS on charges of providing confidential information to a Pakistani agent. The ATS official stated that Kurulkar was allegedly in communication with an agent of a "Pakistan Intelligence Operative" through WhatsApp and video calls, suggesting a possible case of a honeytrap. Following his arrest, an offense under the relevant sections of the Official Secrets Act was registered against Kurulkar.

Investigating agencies have also requested a polygraph test for Dr. Pradeep Kurulkar due to his inconsistent statements. The matter is scheduled to be heard on July 7. The Congress party continues to push for sedition charges to be brought against Kurulkar, emphasizing the seriousness of the allegations and their implications for national security.