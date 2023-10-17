Pune: Concerns Mount As Yet Another Incident Involving Insects In Food At University Mess | sppu.digitaluniversity

Yet another incident involving insects found in food served at the girls' hostel of the Savitribai Phule Pune University mess on Sunday has raised concerns.

The presence of worms and insects in the university mess food has become a recurring issue in recent days, with a similar incident reported recently when worms were found in the poha served at the mess in Hostel Number Eight on the campus.

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad alleges that the mess owner and the university administration will be held responsible if any harm comes to a student.

It has also been announced that the student council is planning to launch a widespread protest. They are determined to safeguard the students' health, as the quality of the food served is extremely poor. "The university should promptly establish a food committee to maintain control over the mess facilities and prevent any further misconduct by the mess operators. The university administration must take immediate action on this matter," emphasised Shiva Barole, ABVP President of Pune University.

The Savitribai Phule Pune University Girls' Hostel has a separate mess facility for girls' meals. Typically, 60 to 70 students have lunch in the morning, and 125 to 150 students have food in the evening, with breakfast also being served.