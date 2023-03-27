Pune: Civil court to Ruby Hall metro trial held, soon to start operation | Anand Chaini

Pune: Pune metro conducted yet another trial of the metro train from the Civil court to Ruby Hall clinic giving a ray of hope to the long-standing dream of Punekars of having a metro train.

The trial run was conducted at 3.50 pm on Monday. The train started from the civil court at 3.50 pm and reached the Ruby hall clinic by 4.07 pm passing through the Mula-Mutha river confluence (Sangam) at a speed of 10km/hour.

While talking to the media persons, Mahametro managing director Brijesh Dixit said, “the trial was successful and soon the route between Pune station, Ruby hall clinic and Civil court will be connected.”

Metro work and traffic

Last year Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the six-kilometre route from Vanaz to Garware and Pimpri to Phugewadi, after that a trial took place today. The metro work is going at a snail’s pace creating traffic snarls in the city.

Residents too are unhappy as none of the long routes proposed was operational yet.

The trial run between the Garware station to Civil court inter-change was conducted on November 25, 2022, while Phugewadi to civil court inter-change was conducted on December 31, 2022. The work on all these three routes are nearing completion.

Routes to open after CMRS inspection

The CMRS inspection will be conducted by Railway Safety Commissioner and then the routes will be thrown open for traffic.

Civil court to Ruby hall clinic has a few important stations including RTO, and Naidu hospital among others. It is expected that three to four thousand passengers will travel on this route.

