Attention Punekars! Join walk on proposed Bal Bharti Paud Phata Link road on March 28 to learn more

Amidst the uproar over the proposed Bal Bharti-Paud Phata Link road in Pune, Shivajinagar MLA Siddhart Shirole, former Pune mayor Murldihar Mohol will be walking the entire length of the proposed road on March 28 evening to gain a better understanding of the project's impact.

Mohol and Shirloe conducted a meeting with officials on March 25 where a few of the residents from the area were present.

They will be accompanied by VG Kulkarni, HoD of Pune Municipal Corporation's Road Department, and senior officials of the civic body.

Shirole informed about the same and appealed to residents to join the walk. "I invite those who are interested in learning more about BBPP Link Road or have questions, concerns and other solutions to join us on the walk. We will start at 5:30 PM tomorrow (28/03) from Balbharti on Senapati Bapat Road," he added.

The team, @mohol_murlidhar and I, together with VG Kulkarni (HoD of PMC Road Department), and senior officials, will be walking the entire length of the proposed BalBharti PaudPhata Link road tomorrow (28/03) evening to gain a better understanding of the project's impact.

1/2 pic.twitter.com/P39wcokz8I — Siddharth Shirole (@SidShirole) March 27, 2023

The environmental activists in the city have been opposing this project since it was first proposed in 1987. Nagrik Chetna Manch had filed a public interest litigation (PIL), which the high court had dismissed and asked the civic body to prepare the environmental impact report for the project. Even this group, in 2021 had accused PMC of violating the directives of Bombay HC.

For the uninitiated, Vetal Tekdi is a prominent hill in the city limits of Pune. The hill is the highest point within the city limits and one of the few virgin forests in the city. There is a temple of Vetala located on the top of the hill from which the hill derives its name.

The road to solve traffic woes at Law College Road?

The administration has maintained that the proposed road will decrease traffic pressure in Nal Stop Chowk. At present, passengers travelling from Senapati Bapat road towards Paud road have to use Law college road, which often witnesses traffic congestion during peak hours.

Features of the project:

Length: 2.1 Km

Width: 30 m, including 6 m footpath

Parallel to Law college road across the slope of Vetal Tekdi

Start Point: Balbharti on SB Road

End Point: Paud Phata in Kelewadi