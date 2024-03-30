Pune: City To Hit 40 Degree Celsius On April 1

Photo: Pixabay

Amidst a scathing heatwave enveloping the entire state, the mercury in Pune is expected to reach the 40-degree Celsius mark on the first day of April and persist until April 5, according to the forecast issued by IMD Pune on March 30.

On Friday, the city recorded its highest temperature at 39 degrees Celsius, with a minimum temperature of 22.5 degrees Celsius under a partly cloudy sky. On March 31, the maximum temperature is predicted to remain constant, with a half-degree increase in the minimum temperature, intensifying the heatwave. However, Punekars may experience brief relief as the sky is expected to turn partly cloudy towards the afternoon or evening.

As the new month begins, the mercury is set to hit the 40-degree mark, while the minimum temperature is likely to drop to 22 degrees Celsius on April 1. Both the maximum and minimum temperature levels are predicted to remain constant throughout the week, from April 1 to April 5.