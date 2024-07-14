Pune: City Hosts Inaugural Global Korean Speech Contest, CDC Inaugurated |

Pune hosted its inaugural global Korean Speech Contest organised by the Indo Korean Center, King Sejong Institute Pune (under KSIF Foundation, Ministry of Culture, Sports & Tourism, Republic of Korea). During this event, the Career Development Center (CDC) was also inaugurated by Dooshik Kim, Deputy Consul of the Consulate General of the Republic of Korea in Mumbai.

Chirag Jaladi, Tanu Mishra, and Savani Rajpathak secured first, second, and third places, respectively, in the contest. Tanvi Joshi and Neha Kulkarni won consolation prizes. Winners received certificates, trophies, and LG products, including LG TVs for the top two contestants and an LG microwave for the third place. Consolation prize winners received LG wireless earbuds. Twelve talented students, trained in the Korean language, were selected after a rigorous screening process. Esteemed judges included Jeongkeul Jeong, CFO at LG Electronics; Eunhee An, Principal of the Korean Language School in Pune; and Jaibong Lee, Manager at Woori Bank.

Dr Eunjoo Lim, Director of KSI Pune, Sanjib Ghatak, Co-founder of IKC, Dr Aditya Bavadekar, Director of MIMA Institute of Management, and other distinguished guests from renowned Korean companies and universities attended the event at the Indo Korean Center, Balewadi, Pune. The event featured an Indo-Korean fusion dance and traditional Korean singing by IKC KSI Pune student club members.

Dr Lim emphasised the opportunities for Korean learners in Indian and South Korean companies, as well as higher education in Korean universities. The CDC aims to help Indian students seize these opportunities and build their careers. Dooshik Kim highlighted employment and education opportunities in South Korea, while Chiranjeev Maini and Prashant Shekhar discussed POSCO and LG Electronics' requirements from candidates. Sanjib Ghatak coordinated the event.