Pune: CII And MIT-ADT University Sign MoU To Foster Corporate Start-up & Innovation Connect |

The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and MIT Art, Design and Technology University, Pune, India, have joined forces in a landmark Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signing ceremony. The event took place at MIT Art, Design and Technology University on Wednesday.

The MoU between CII and MIT Art, Design and Technology University encompasses a range of initiatives aimed at fostering the comprehensive development of students and promoting their active engagement in society. This strategic alliance seeks to cultivate students' leadership skills, encourage community engagement and social responsibility, foster innovation and entrepreneurial spirit, provide platforms for knowledge exchange and inspiration, raise awareness of crucial social issues, and promote active participation in civic processes. By joining hands, CII and MIT Art, Design and Technology University strive to empower students, unlock their leadership potential, and contribute to a better society.

Speaking at the event, Prof Dr Mangesh Karad expressed his delight in signing the MoU between MIT Art, Design and Technology University and CII's Young Indians initiative, highlighting the collaboration's potential for student development. Prof Dr Karad emphasized the university's commitment to innovation and entrepreneurship and its role as a frontrunner in higher education, providing excellent infrastructure and conducive learning experiences. With well-established tie-ups with leading industries, incubation centers, maker spaces, and innovation and research labs, MIT-ADT University stands as a hub for next-generation learning and workforce development. Prof Dr Karad further expressed optimism about the collaboration with CII and its strong industry interface, envisioning a robust partnership in skills collaboration.

Prof Bharat Oswal, Yi Chapter YUVA Chair CII, provided a brief introduction to CII and expressed satisfaction with the collaboration under MIT Art, Design and Technology University's YUVA initiative. Prof Oswal emphasized Yi's mission to strengthen the future of India by providing a platform and voice to the country's next generation of changemakers. The collaboration aims to instill leadership skills, enhance the youth entrepreneurial ecosystem, and enable youth-led changes for nation-building. Prof Oswal also commended the MIT-ADT University team for their recent ranking among the Top 30 universities in India for Innovation and Entrepreneurship in the NIRF Ranking.

Prof Dr Suraj Bhoyar, Director of Student Affairs, welcomed the dignitaries and outlined the objectives of the MoU. He highlighted the promotion of research projects, innovation, entrepreneurial activities, and mentoring services for students as the main focus. MIT-ADT University is committed to nurturing entrepreneurship among its students, paving the way for future leaders.

The signing ceremony witnessed the presence of esteemed dignitaries representing both organizations. From MIT Art, Design and Technology University, Prof Dr Mangesh Karad, Dr Mahesh Chopade, Prof Dr Kishore Ravande, Dr Dnyandeo Neelwarna, Prof Dr Sudarshan Sanap, Prof Harshit Desai, Prof Dr Suraj Bhoyar, Prof Dr Ulhas Malawade, and Prof Ashish Umbarkar graced the occasion. Representing the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) were Prof. Bharat Oswal, Yi Chapter YUVA Chair; Krushali, and Abhishek Golhar.