Pune: Builder booked for encroachment on amenity space of Gagan Emerald Society in Kondhwa

In a significant operation, the Pune Police dealt a severe blow to a prominent builder and influential politicians who allegedly encroached upon the amenity space of Gagan Emerald Society in Kondhwa and attempted to seize it using fraudulent documents.



A case has been registered at Kondhwa Police Station against the accused individuals, namely Gagan Raisoni of Vastu Shilp Venture, Sushil Agarwal, Ghanshyam Agarwal, Vishal Agarwal, Rafiq Topi, Karim Kallu Khan, and Anis Rashid Sundke. The charges under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections include 420 (cheating), 406 (criminal breach of trust), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 469 (forgery for purpose of harming reputation), 471 (using as genuine a forged document), 120B (criminal conspiracy), 447 (criminal trespass), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), and 506 (criminal intimidation).



The case was brought to light by complainant Abid Rafiq Sajjan, who approached the court to expose the builder and politicians' alleged illegal occupation of the amenity space within Gagan Emerald Society through illicit sales. In response, the court issued an immediate order to register a case against the builder and others involved.



According to the complaint, the builders and politicians made concerted efforts to unlawfully acquire the amenity space located in Gagan Emerald Society, specifically in Mauje Kondhwa Khurd. The encroachment reportedly covered survey numbers 62, part number 4, sub-parts 38 to 40, 43 to 53, 55, and part number 8.