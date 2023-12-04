Pune Book Festival To Be Held From December 16-24 At Fergusson College Grounds: Here's All You Need To Know | Twitter/@ChaiiBiskut

The National Book Trust (NBT), a division under the Ministry of Education, Government of India, is organising the Pune Book Festival from December 16th to the 24th at the Fergusson College Grounds.

The festival will exhibit a wide array of books from diverse publishers in languages like Marathi, Hindi, English, Gujarati, Kannada, and several others. It'll also present literary sessions, dedicated corners for children and youth, talent hunts, cultural performances, and more.

Anticipating over five lakh attendees, the festival is set to host over 200 book stalls.

In a recent development, the NBT appointed Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Rajesh Pande as the Advisor and Convener of the Book Festival Coordination and Advisory Committee for the Pune Book Festival 2023.

Taking to X (former Twitter), expressed his enthusiasm on X (formerly Twitter), stating, "I am pleased to share the exciting news that I have been appointed as the Advisor and Convener of the Book Festival Coordination and Advisory Committee for Pune Book Festival 2023 by the National Book Trust India!"

"Excited to foster a love for literature and contribute to Pune's cultural tapestry. Join us on this literary journey at Pune Book Festival 2023, where we'll craft stories and celebrate the magic of books together," he added.

What does the National Book Trust do?

The National Book Trust, under the Ministry of Education, Government of India, has been promoting books and reading for over 67 years. "We develop age-appropriate books in more than 55 languages and dialects. We organise various book-related events across the length and breadth of the nation viz. book fairs and exhibitions, activities for children, translation workshops, literary events, seminars and conferences, and much more," NBT chairman Milind Marathe said in a release.