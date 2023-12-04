Pune: 89-Year-Old Dies By Suicide By Jumping From Balcony In Kothrud | Representative Image

An 89-year-old resident of Mayur Colony in Kothrud ended his life by jumping from his flat's balcony on Sunday. Identified as Makarand Mahadev Mengale, the senior citizen was reportedly grappling with feelings of loneliness, leading to this tragic event.



Mengale, who lived alone in the apartment, had three children. Two of them reside in the United States, while one son lives in Mumbai. To ensure his care, his children had hired a caretaker who provided meals and assisted with daily grooming. Mengale, who had health issues including blood pressure and diabetes, relied on a walker for mobility.

The unfortunate incident occurred around 1pm when the caretaker briefly left to retrieve an item. During this momentary absence, Mengale, using his walker, approached the balcony and attempted to jump. Despite attempts by onlookers to intervene and dissuade him, he took his own life by leaping from the balcony.



The police swiftly responded to the incident and informed Mengale's children. His son from Mumbai has already left for Pune upon learning of the news.