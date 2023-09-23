Pune: Biker Loses Life After Colliding With Divider While On Phone Call

Road Accident | Representational Image

Pune: In a tragic accident, a 19-year-old youth, identified as Prathamesh Suresh Nanavare from Benkar Vasti, Dhayari, lost his life while talking on his phone while riding his two-wheeler. The fatal incident occurred near the National Water Academy (NWA) on Sinhagad Road, between Nanded Fata and Kirkatwadi Fata, around 7pm on Friday.

According to police information, "Nanavare was returning from a visit to his relatives in Kirkatwadi when he received a phone call. Despite the rainy weather and poor street lighting, he answered the call while riding. As he was engrossed in the conversation, his bike collided with a road divider, causing him to fall and suffer a severe head injury. He lost consciousness on the spot and was immediately taken to a nearby private hospital, where he was declared dead.

The Haveli Police Station (Pune rural police) officials are conducting further investigations into the incident.

