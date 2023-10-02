Pune: Bharati Sahakari Bank Records Impressive ₹10.67 Crore Profit In FY 2022-23 |

Bharati Sahakari Bank, founded by Dr Patangrao Kadam, celebrated remarkable financial success in FY 2022-23. With a gross profit of Rs. 28 crores and a net profit of Rs. 10.67 crores, the bank's total business has surpassed Rs. 2200 crores, solidifying its position as a prominent multi-state scheduled bank. Notably, the bank has effectively managed its non-performing assets (NPAs), reducing the net NPA ratio from 1.76 percent to an impressive 0.88 percent.

Bharati Sahakari Bank operates from 23 branches across various states, contributing significantly to the financial sector for over 52 years. CA BB Kad, Chairman of the Bank, shared these outstanding achievements during the 52nd Annual General Meeting held at the auditorium of Bharati Vidyapeeth Dhankawadi Campus.

Dividend shared with members

The event was graced by distinguished personalities, including Dr Shivajirao Kadam, Chancellor of Bharati Vidyapeeth Abhimat University; Vijaymala Kadam, Chairperson of the School Committee; Dr Vishwajit Kadam, Acting and pro vice-chancellor and MLA; Dr SM Sagare, Director; Dr Asmita Jagtap, Director; Swapnali Vishwajit Kadam, Director; Milind Mohite, Sub Divisional Police Officer; Dr Nitin Nayak, Bank Vice President; and CA Jayesh Kumar Dudhedia, Chairman of the Bank Management Board.

Dr Vishwajit Kadam extended his congratulations to the bank's board of directors, management, and all officers and employees, expressing his best wishes for the bank's future endeavours. During the meeting, a 10 percent dividend was announced for the bank's members, which was promptly credited to their accounts.

Vijayamala Patangrao Kadam, Chairperson of Bharati University School Education Department, expressed her satisfaction with the bank's operations, emphasising its positive impact on the community. The meeting also featured a felicitation of Dr Shivajirao Kadam for his outstanding contributions to the field of education, presided over by former Vice-Chancellor Dr SF Patil and the bank's director.

Managing Director Sarjerao Patil presented a comprehensive report on the bank's financial status as of March 2023 (FY 2022-23). The meeting witnessed the presence of numerous directors, members, and well-wishers.

