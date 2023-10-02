Gandhi Jayanti Celebrations in Pune: A Tribute Through Cleanup, Flash Mob, Sculptures, And More (VIDEOS) |

On Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary, Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad celebrated the iconic leader through various activities. The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) organized an awareness rally as part of the Swachhta Hi Seva campaign. During the event, participants paid their respects to Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary and honoured the dedicated work of Safai Sevaks (sanitation workers).

The event was attended by several dignitaries, including Commissioner Vikram Kumar, Additional Commissioner Dr. Kunal Khemnar, Deputy Commissioner Sandeep Kadam, Kishori Shinde, along with other PMC officials, employees, representatives from NGOs, students, teachers, and numerous citizens.

Shekhar Singh, the Commissioner and Administrator of the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC), paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi and Former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri by garlanding their portraits in the main administrative building. Chandrakant Patil, Pune's Guardian Minister, also paid tribute to the photo frames of Mahatma Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri at his residence in Kothrud.

Swachhanjali

A day earlier, over 500 locations in the city were cleaned by volunteers, with an impressive 3,62,000 citizens participating across 350 Pune locations.

The cleanliness drive resulted in the collection of a total of 98 tons of waste in Pune, comprising 61 tons of dry waste and 37 tons of wet waste. Additionally, over 50,000 citizens and officials joined the one-day-one-hour Shramdan program at 153 locations in Pimpri Chinchwad.

1st October, 2023, 10 am 1 hour shramdan more than 50000 citizens and officials participated in the one-day-one-hour Shramdan program at 153 locations throughout the city of Pimpri Chinchwad. pic.twitter.com/h8kJGPm9lG — PCMC (@pcmcindiagovin) October 2, 2023

A Tribute Through Flash Mob, Sculptures, And More

The Pune Regional Office (Maharashtra & Goa) of the Central Bureau of Communication hosted various events at the Civil Court Interchange Metro Station on Gandhi Jayanti. These activities included a musical tribute by CBC artists, a stamp design workshop, an exhibition featuring Gandhiji's postage stamps, Warli painting by tribal students, Yoga demonstrations, Charkha spinning, clay molding featuring Mahatma's image, and a literature stall showcasing Gandhi and nature cure literature. The event also provided millet snacks.

At the event venue, sculptor and painter Uttam Sathe from Pune created a sculpture of Mahatma Gandhi using shadu clay. Activities such as Warli painting and Charkha spinning were also organized for Metro passengers.

Dr. Satyalaxmi, the Director of the National Institute of Naturopathy, reviewed pictures and postage stamps from Gandhi Vatika at Bapu Bhawan. To add excitement to the event, students from the National Naturopathy Center staged a lively flash mob performance at the metro station.

Mahatma's Pune Connection

Pune was not just a passive setting but an active participant in Gandhiji's journey. The signing of the Poona Pact in 1932 at Yerwada Jail was a turning point against untouchability. Pune's commitment to education aligned with Gandhi's Nai Talim vision. The Aga Khan Palace, where Gandhi, Kasturba, and Mahadev Desai were interned, holds his legacy. Pune's intellectual vigour, historical sites, and contributions to Gandhiji's journey are integral to India's freedom struggle.