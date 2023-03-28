Pune: Bhai Vaidya Smrutigaurav Award to Dr Jaysingrao Pawar

On the occasion of late socialist leader Bhai Vaidya's 5th death anniversary, the prestigious 'Loknete Bhai Vaidya Smrutigaurav (Commemorative) Award 2023' has been announced to Kolhapur's senior historian Dr Jaysingrao Pawar.

The award is given by Bhai Vaidya Foundation and Arogya Sena in Pune.

Pawar is a historian and writer from Kolhapur who has written more than 25 books. He specialises in Maratha history. He is the director of the Shahu Research Centre in Kolhapur. He will be given the award on April 2 at the hands of a retired judge of Bombay High Court BG Kolse-Patil in a ceremony at SM Joshi Socialist Foundation in Pune.

Veteran socialist leader Bhai Vaidya was the president of the Socialist Party of India and was a prominent member of the Rashtra Seva Dal. Vaidya was at the forefront of the Samyukta Maharashtra movement which fought for a Marathi-speaking state with Mumbai (then Bombay) as its capital.

