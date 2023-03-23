Pune: Punyabhushan Award to actor Dr Mohan Agashe

Pune: Punya Bhushan Award to actor Dr Mohan Agashe | Facebook

The Punyabhushan Award for the year 2023 will be given to veteran actor Dr Mohan Agashe.

Mohan Agashe is a veteran Indian actor who works in the Marathi and Hindi film industries. He made his debut in Samna (1974). He is also a psychiatrist and worked as a teacher at BJ Medical College in Pune before starting his acting career. He was awarded the Sangeet Natak Akademi by the Government of India in 1996.

On Thursday, the selection committee headed by Raghunath Mashelkar decided to give the award to Agashe. The Punyabhushan foundation gives this award.

The foundation was established in 1989 with a view to express profound gratitude towards those eminent citizens of Pune who have made an exceptional contribution at the national and international forums and won for Pune city. Every year one renowned personality of Pune from the field of art, music, culture, science, industry, social service and sports is chosen as the Pride of Pune and is felicitated at a special public function in the city. The Punyabhushan Award is announced on the 23rd of March every year with a view to commemorate the memory of a trio of martyrs Bhagat Singh, Sukhdeo and Rajguru.