 Pune: Punyabhushan Award to actor Dr Mohan Agashe
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiPune: Punyabhushan Award to actor Dr Mohan Agashe

Pune: Punyabhushan Award to actor Dr Mohan Agashe

Mohan Agashe is a veteran Indian actor who works in the Marathi and Hindi film industries.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, March 23, 2023, 07:56 PM IST
article-image
Pune: Punya Bhushan Award to actor Dr Mohan Agashe | Facebook

The Punyabhushan Award for the year 2023 will be given to veteran actor Dr Mohan Agashe. 

Mohan Agashe is a veteran Indian actor who works in the Marathi and Hindi film industries. He made his debut in Samna (1974). He is also a psychiatrist and worked as a teacher at BJ Medical College in Pune before starting his acting career. He was awarded the Sangeet Natak Akademi by the Government of India in 1996. 

On Thursday, the selection committee headed by Raghunath Mashelkar decided to give the award to Agashe. The Punyabhushan foundation gives this award. 

The foundation was established in 1989 with a view to express profound gratitude towards those eminent citizens of Pune who have made an exceptional contribution at the national and international forums and won for Pune city. Every year one renowned personality of Pune from the field of art, music, culture, science, industry, social service and sports is chosen as the Pride of Pune and is felicitated at a special public function in the city. The Punyabhushan Award is announced on the 23rd of March every year with a view to commemorate the memory of a trio of martyrs Bhagat Singh, Sukhdeo and Rajguru.

Read Also
'I was really lucky to have worked with different directors who have their own style,' says Mohammed...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune: Punyabhushan Award to actor Dr Mohan Agashe

Pune: Punyabhushan Award to actor Dr Mohan Agashe

Aaditya Thackeray raises issue of Pune River Front Development project in assembly

Aaditya Thackeray raises issue of Pune River Front Development project in assembly

Mumbai: Discounted metro train passes launched for line 2A & 7 commuters

Mumbai: Discounted metro train passes launched for line 2A & 7 commuters

Navi Mumbai: Unidentified woman found dead with injuries in Turbhe, police register case

Navi Mumbai: Unidentified woman found dead with injuries in Turbhe, police register case

Mira-Bhayandar: Amid locals protesting against burial ground proposal in Kashimira, police seek...

Mira-Bhayandar: Amid locals protesting against burial ground proposal in Kashimira, police seek...