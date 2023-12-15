Pune: Ayushmann Khurrana Delights Fans With Stunning Meteor Shower Pictures; See Post | Instagram/ayushmannk

Bollywood star Ayushmann Khurrana took to Instagram late on Thursday, delighting his fans with stunning pictures of a meteor shower he witnessed on the outskirts of Pune.

"Witnessed a meteor shower last night in the outskirts of Pune with a curious nerdy fun bunch," he captioned the post. "Last time we did this was on exactly the same date, six years back, at the wrap party of Andhadhun," he added.

His fans were captivated by the Van Gogh-esque post. "This is breathtaking," one fan wrote. Another commented, "Very aesthetic post."

"Wow. How lucky. I remember my elder one travelling all the way to Bharatpur, and he could spot only one meteor," shared a fan, expressing their excitement at Khurrana's meteor shower experience. Another fan was ecstatic to learn that the 'Dream Girl 2' actor was in his city. "You’re in PUNE????" he wrote enthusiastically.

In 2023, Khurrana experienced considerable professional success. "Professionally, 2023 was incredibly special and brought me immense love and respect. Being recognised by TIME Magazine once again for my cinematic choices was incredibly humbling. Representing India and its cinema on a global platform, witnessed by the world, marked a significant personal milestone for me," he said.

However, amidst the success, the year also brought profound personal loss. He lost his father, a void he feels will never be filled. He expressed, "2023 has given me a mixed bag of emotions honestly. Personally, I have suffered a great loss. I lost my father, we all lost our reason to smile. We had to hold each other to soak in that sinking, empty feeling and tide over insurmountable sorrow."

(With IANS inputs)